2 drivers killed as trucks collide

Rohtak, June 14
The drivers of two trucks were killed and the conductors injured as their trucks collided near the Sampla township in Rohtak district on Wednesday.
The deceased drivers were identified as Aas Mohammad and Yogender of Uttar Pradesh. The conductors, Arjun Yadav and Manga, have been hospitalised. The police have registered a case.
