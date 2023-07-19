2 drown in floodwater

Kurukshetra, July 18
Two men were drowned in floodwater at Dhakala village of Shahabad on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Vikas of Bibipur village and Balbir of Dhakala village of Shahabad. As per information, the Shahabad-Dhakala road was damaged due to the heavy flow of water from the Markanda and the victims were crossing the damaged stretch when they fell in the floodwater and lost their lives. Their bodies were fished out by local residents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...
ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal
In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB says ...
Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US
Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36) from Pachghar village in Junnar te...