2 drown in floodwater

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 18

Two men were drowned in floodwater at Dhakala village of Shahabad on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Vikas of Bibipur village and Balbir of Dhakala village of Shahabad. As per information, the Shahabad-Dhakala road was damaged due to the heavy flow of water from the Markanda and the victims were crossing the damaged stretch when they fell in the floodwater and lost their lives. Their bodies were fished out by local residents.

