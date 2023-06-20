2 drowned in Faridabad

Faridabad, June 19
Two Delhi youth drowned in an artificial lake in Sirohi area of Faridabad late on Sunday evening. Deceased Guddu, alias Madhukar (28) and Nazim (22), residents of Sangam Vihar, along with four others, had come to the lake for taking a bath.
A team from the Dhauj police station fished out the bodies with the help of local divers. A senior police officer said bathing in the lake, created due to mining in Sirohi, was prohibited.
