2 drug peddlers held in Kurukshetra

The Kurukshetra police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 20 grams of heroin from their possession on Saturday. The accused were identified as Gorav, a resident of Kurukshetra, and Sanju, a resident of Kaithal.

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According to a Kurukshetra police spokesperson, the district police’s anti-narcotics cell received information that Gorav and Sanju were involved in drug peddling. During the search of the vehicle, the ANC team recovered 20 grams of heroin. A case was subsequently registered at Shahabad police station.

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