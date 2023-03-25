2 employees of Faridabad MC caught taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 24

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested two employees of the Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MC) taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.

According to the complaint, Ajay, a clerk in the Taxation Department, and Vinod, a Class IV employee in the MC, had demanded bribe from Sunil Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 8, for preparing the property ID of his house. The complainant said the accused had demanded a total of Rs 30,000 from him for the work after he applied for the registration of his residential property. While Rs 10,000 had been taken earlier, he was due to pay the rest when he decided to inform the ACB.

Bureau officials laid a trap and arrested both the accused as soon as the complainant handed over powdered currency notes to them. SL Khatri, district child welfare officer, was appointed duty magistrate for the purpose.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.