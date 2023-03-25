2 employees of Faridabad MC caught taking bribe

Faridabad, March 24
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested two employees of the Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MC) taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.
According to the complaint, Ajay, a clerk in the Taxation Department, and Vinod, a Class IV employee in the MC, had demanded bribe from Sunil Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 8, for preparing the property ID of his house. The complainant said the accused had demanded a total of Rs 30,000 from him for the work after he applied for the registration of his residential property. While Rs 10,000 had been taken earlier, he was due to pay the rest when he decided to inform the ACB.
Bureau officials laid a trap and arrested both the accused as soon as the complainant handed over powdered currency notes to them. SL Khatri, district child welfare officer, was appointed duty magistrate for the purpose.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...