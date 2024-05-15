2 fake realtors in police net for fraud

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 14

The police have arrested two persons on the charge of duping people with the promise of selling and purchasing land. The accused were arrested in Nainital on May 10. The police also recovered Rs 5 lakh from their possession.

The accused were identified as Kavinder Bhati, a resident of Makoda village in Gautam Budha Nagar in UP, and Narender Kumar, alias Naresh Sharma, a resident of Dilshad Colony, Delhi.

The police said the accused belong to a gang of fraudsters and a member of the gang, Kapil Dhama, alias Kuldeep Dhama, a resident of Sector 9 A, Gurugram, was arrested in Chandigarh on May 3.

In September last year, a person had filed a complaint against Kuldeep and others with the police. The complainant said the accused were offering him 27 bighas of land at Chuhadpur Khadar village in Gautam Budha Nagar district in May 2023.

“The deal was finalised at Rs 58 lakh per bigha. The accused demanded 20 per cent of this sum as a token from farmers. With this ploy, they had taken Rs 66 lakh as token money from me, but they did not get the land registered in my name. Later, the accused even stopped picking up my calls,” the complainant said.

An FIR was registered at the Palam Vihar police station and the economic offence wing of the police is investigating the matter.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to take money from people by showing land and making agreements. They used to dupe customers by posing as dealers and buyers with fake names. It was revealed eight cases were registered against Kavinder on several charges, including fraud, attempt to murder and Arms Act, in Uttar Pradesh,” said a police spokesperson.

