2 Faridabad MC officials, contractor booked

Our corresponednt

Gurugram, October 6

An SDO, JE and a contractor of the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, have been booked for negligence. A man had died after falling into a pit, which was dug up for road construction in the Palla area on September 30. On the complaint of the wife of the deceased, Babita Devi, an FIR was registered at the Palla police station on Wednesday. Inspector Yogesh Kataria, SHO of the Palla police station, said the deceased, Bablu (34), was a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar and lived with his family in Shiv Colony here. On September 30 evening, he was walking towards the house on Sehatpur Road with his wife when the incident took place. The construction work was going on where Bablu fell into a deep pit after his foot slipped and drowned in the dirty pit water. He was then rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Babita accused the MC officials in her complaint. An FIR has been registered against the officials under Sections 336 and 304-A of the IPC.

#faridabad