DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 2 feared drowned in Kurukshetra canal

2 feared drowned in Kurukshetra canal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 06:51 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two youngsters, who were engaged for a paint job on the Bateda head, have allegedly drowned in the SYL canal in Kurukshetra on Saturday.

Advertisement

After Sagar reportedly fell into the canal, Gurvinder Singh also jumped into the waterbody to save his companion. However, both were swept away. Another worker who jumped into the canal to save them managed to come out. The police and divers launched an operation to trace the victims.

Advertisement

Diver Pargat Singh, said “Two youngsters were colouring the gate, when all of a sudden one of them fell into the canal.”

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts