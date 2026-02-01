2 feared drowned in Kurukshetra canal

Two youngsters, who were engaged for a paint job on the Bateda head, have allegedly drowned in the SYL canal in Kurukshetra on Saturday.

Advertisement

After Sagar reportedly fell into the canal, Gurvinder Singh also jumped into the waterbody to save his companion. However, both were swept away. Another worker who jumped into the canal to save them managed to come out. The police and divers launched an operation to trace the victims.

Advertisement

Diver Pargat Singh, said “Two youngsters were colouring the gate, when all of a sudden one of them fell into the canal.”