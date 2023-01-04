2 foetuses found lying on bridge near mini secretariat in Hisar, sent for medical examination

Deepender Deswal

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 4

Two foetuses were found lying on a canal bridge on the Rajgarh road about 200 meters away from the mini secretariat in Hisar town on Wednesday.

A police post is also situated near the bridge.

The SHO of Azad Nagar Police Station, Ramesh Kumar informed that they got the information about the foetuses lying on the bridge. The police rushed to the spot and recovered the foetuses, which were sent it to the civil hospital for the examination.

Some passers-by spotted the embryos lying near the wall of the bridge and apprised the police.

It was found that there were two separate foetuses which were wrapped in separate polythene bags. The SHO said that the medical examination will ascertain whether they were new-born or aborted. The police officials stated it seemed someone had tried to throw the polythene bags containing the foetuses in the canal but accidentally they fell on the road.

