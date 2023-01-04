2 foetuses found lying on bridge near mini secretariat in Hisar, sent for medical examination

Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, January 4
Two foetuses were found lying on a canal bridge on the Rajgarh road about 200 meters away from the mini secretariat in Hisar town on Wednesday.
A police post is also situated near the bridge.
The SHO of Azad Nagar Police Station, Ramesh Kumar informed that they got the information about the foetuses lying on the bridge. The police rushed to the spot and recovered the foetuses, which were sent it to the civil hospital for the examination.
Some passers-by spotted the embryos lying near the wall of the bridge and apprised the police.
It was found that there were two separate foetuses which were wrapped in separate polythene bags. The SHO said that the medical examination will ascertain whether they were new-born or aborted. The police officials stated it seemed someone had tried to throw the polythene bags containing the foetuses in the canal but accidentally they fell on the road.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...