2 foreigners held for illegal stay

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 18

The Gurugram police arrested two foreign nationals for illegally staying in a PG being run without permission in the Badshahpur area.

The foreigners did not have any passports and visas. An FIR has been registered against the two and the PG operator. The duo was sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court. The PG operator was let off on bail after he joined the investigation.

Sub-Inspector Balraj, the investigating officer, said the foreigners were identified as Francis Goude and Haider Abdoulaye of Côte d'Ivoire of West Africa.

“They could not produce their passports and visas. The PG operator also did not get the C-form filled by them and did not inform the police. Both the foreigners, who claim to be students, were sent to jail,” he said.