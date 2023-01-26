2 from Haryana get Padma Shri

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 25

Dr Sukama, whose name has been announced for Padma Shri award in spiritualism, is a gurukul teacher devoted to girls' education, Indian values and women empowerment.

She did her PhD from Gurukul Kangri University, Haridwar, and belongs to Akupur village in Jhajjar district of Haryana.

Born in 1961, she didn't get married and dedicate her life to the service of the nation and society. She has been serving in various capacities for the past 40 years. As of now, she is serving as the Principal of Vishwas Kanya Gurukul at Roorkee village in Rohtak. “Education should be connected to good moral values. However, modern education has become job-oriented and disconnected with moral values. Hence, our psyche and environment have become polluted,” observes the gurukul teacher.

Dr Sukama has been honoured by numerous national and international organisations of repute.

Gurugram-based agro scientist Dr Bakshi Ram has also been chosen for Padma Shri award. He is best known for developing sugarcane variety CO-0238, which occupies over 70 per cent of the sugarcane area in Northern India.

Dr Bakshi Ram

Dr Bakshi Ram of Sector 9 in Gurugram made it to the list after being nominated for many years. Retired as Coimbatore ICAR Sugarcane Breeding Institute Director, Dr Bakshi currently works as a consultant in various sugar mills and also works for cane farmers’ welfare. “I am very excited. I am humbled and feel blessed,” said Dr Bakshi while talking to The Tribune.

