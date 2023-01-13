2 gang members held

Ambala, January 12
The Ambala police arrested two members of a gang and seized seven country-made pistols and five live cartridges from them in separate cases on Wednesday.
The accused were identified as Bandhan Sharma and Aman Sonkar both residents of Ambala Cantonment. They were produced before a court, which sent them to two-day police remand.
While two country-made pistols and one cartridge were seized from Bandhan Sharma, five country-made pistols, along with four cartridges, were seized from Aman. Both were arrested in separate cases by the CIA-1 unit of the Ambala police.
The police said both accused were wanted in attempt to murder cases and Aman, who ran a gang, was wanted in 10 cases, including attempt to murder, gambling and assault.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...