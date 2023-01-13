2 gang members held

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 12

The Ambala police arrested two members of a gang and seized seven country-made pistols and five live cartridges from them in separate cases on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Bandhan Sharma and Aman Sonkar both residents of Ambala Cantonment. They were produced before a court, which sent them to two-day police remand.

While two country-made pistols and one cartridge were seized from Bandhan Sharma, five country-made pistols, along with four cartridges, were seized from Aman. Both were arrested in separate cases by the CIA-1 unit of the Ambala police.

The police said both accused were wanted in attempt to murder cases and Aman, who ran a gang, was wanted in 10 cases, including attempt to murder, gambling and assault.

