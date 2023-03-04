2 get 20-year rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 3

The Additional Sessions Judge (Fast-Track Special Court under the POCSO Act) of the district court, Jagadhri, awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to two men after convicting them in a POCSO case.

Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said as per the judgment delivered on March 2, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 each on the convicts Jagtar Singh (25), who belongs to the village of the victim, and Inderjit Singh (25) of another village of the district. Jagtar Singh sexually abused a 17-year-old girl of his village on October 9, 2019. The girl was a student of Class XI. Inderjit Singh had helped Jagtar Singh in the crime.