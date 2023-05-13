2 get 20-yr RI for sexual abuse

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 12

An Additional Sessions Judge (fast-track special court under POCSO Act) of the Jagadhri district courts sentenced a man to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Guldev Kumar Tandan, Special Public Prosecutor, said a fine of Rs 1,20,000 was also imposed on the convict Gobind Ram (32) of a village in Yamunanagar district.

He said in case of default in the payment of the fine, the convict would further undergo simple imprisonment for a year. On the complainant of the mother of victim, a case was registered under the POCSO Act at the Sadar police station, Jagadhri, on June 20, 2021. The complainant told the police that she had been living at the house of her parents in a village of Yamunanagar district for about 10 years following a matrimonial dispute. Her two children were living with her. She further said that her 13-year-old daughter, who was studying in Class VIII, was found missing from house in the morning of June 19, 2021.

She added that they came to know that Gobind Ram of the village took her daughter away from the house on the pretext of marrying her.

Later, the accused was arrested by the police.

Ambala: The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Man Pal Ramawat, here sentenced a youth to 20 years’ RI for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

A woman, in a complaint to the Ambala Sadar police station in June 2020, had accused Sukhchain, a resident of Kurukshetra, of luring and eloping with her minor daughter on the promise of marrying her. The fast-track court held Sukhchain guilty under the POCSO Act. The Public Prosecutor said the victim and her family had turned hostile during the case, and the accused was convicted on the basis of the DNA test.