2 get death for gang-rape, murder

Tribune News Service

Palwal, June 8

A special fast-track court in Palwal sentenced two youths to death for gang-raping and murdering a nine-year-old differently abled girl in 2020. The victim was speech-impaired and deaf.

Calling the case rarest of rare, the court said the accused deserved no mercy and the verdict was a warning. Ajay (21) and Parsottam (27) were arrested in 2020 and held guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and the POCSO Act. It also ordered that Rs 30 lakh be granted to the dependents of the victim as final compensation as per the Victim Compensation Scheme, 2020. The victim’s family is below poverty line and her parents and siblings are also differently abled.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Rana observed that the accused showed no remorse. “There was no motive for them to commit the barbaric act except for their carnal and mental perversions. They never showed any guilt or remorse on account of their barbaric deeds right from the inception of the investigation till the conclusion of the trial,” said the court.