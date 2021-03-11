2 get life term for murder

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 2

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Devinder Singh todsay awarded rigorous imprisonment for life to two persons for murdering a labourer.

The incident was reported to the Kharkhoda police on October 3, 2019. Gyanender Prasad of Bihar said his elder brother Dharmender (40) was working as a labourer in the fields of a farmer Yashveer of Sisana.

Dharmender was found unconscious in the fields on October 1, 2019.

Yashveer had taken him to the CHC, Kharkhoda, where doctors declared him dead. Later, it was disclosed in the postmortem report that Dharmender was beaten to death. The police also suspected Yashveer of murdering him.

Following his complaint, the Kharkhoda police registered a case against Yashveer and arrested him. During investigation, it was revealed that Yashveer, Dharmender and Yashveer’s friend Mohit, alias Ankit, alias Sonu, of Cholka village drank together and after that, Yashveer and Mohit beat Dharmender badly.

The police arrested Mohit also and produced him before the court.