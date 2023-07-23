2 get life term for murder

Tribune News Service

Panipat, July 22

The court of District and Sessions Judge Sudesh Kumar Sharma on Friday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life to two convicts for murdering a 35-year-old man in Panipat.

District Attorney (DA) Rajesh Chaudhary said the matter was reported to the police on September 29, 2020.

Confessed to two more killings Ashish, one of the accused, had confessed to the police that before murdering the victim, Narayan, they had also murdered one Rajender near the Baljeet Nagar naka on the Sanoli road and another person near a gaushala on the night of September 26-27, 2020.

Jai Narayan, a resident of Raj Colony, and the complainant in the case, had told the police said that his younger brother Hari Narayan (35) had left home for work on September 28 but did not return home in the night.

When his family started looking for him, they were told that a body had been found near a shop on the Sanoli road, and they later identified it as that of Hari Narayan.

The Quilla police registered a case against unidentified persons and investigations led to the arrests of Ashish and Sonu, residents of Sampla in Rohtak district, on October 1, 2020.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing two more murders.

Accused Ashish revealed that in Panipat, he had come in contact with Sonu and both had started living under a flyover. One day, they had a fight over liquor. In an inebriated state, they chanced upon Narayan and thrashed him, strangulating him to death.

The court had awarded RI for life to the convicts on Friday under Section 302 of the IPC and fined them Rs 25,000 each. In case of non-payment of the fine, they would have to undergo further imprisonment for one year each.

