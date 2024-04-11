2 get life term for murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 10

In a five-year-old murder case at Dharampur village, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan has sentenced two of the accused to life imprisonment, while the third has been acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

The incident dates back to February 25, 2019, when Sachin Tyagi, a resident of Dharampur village, was found shot near Dharampur Chowk. Following the incident, Ram Avtar Tyagi, the father of the deceased, accused Amit Dalal, a resident of New Palam Vihar, of his son’s murder. An FIR was subsequently registered at Palam Vihar police station.

According to police investigations, Sachin was shot following an altercation with Dalal and others during a drinking session. Three individuals, including Dalal, Rahul and Gagan, were arrested and placed in judicial custody.

During the course of the investigation, it was noted by senior advocate Narender Kumar Jain that no evidence was recovered from Gagan. Consequently, after considering both sides, the court acquitted Gagan and convicted Dalal and Rahul. The verdict was reserved and pronounced on Tuesday. The court sentenced Dalal and Rahul to life imprisonment and imposed fines of Rs 60,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

