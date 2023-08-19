2 get life term for murdering youth

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, August 18

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dr Sanjeev Arya, on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to two persons for murdering a youth in the Sector 15 market here in 2017. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,500 upon each convict.

The matter was reported to the police on November 18, 2017. The victim, Ravi Dahiya, of Rajiv Colony, who was posted as a computer operator at the Gannaur tehsil office.

Ravi Dahiya, along with his father, had gone to the Sector 15 market for some work on August 11. Meanwhile, his friend Nitesh Kataria met him there and they went to a fast-food restaurant. Vishal and Ajay, along with their associates, attacked Nitesh Kataria with sharp-edged weapons.

