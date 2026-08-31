2 govt colleges for women set to open in Panipat

Panipat’s first government college for women is officially running. Classes have commenced in the District Institute of Education Training (DIET) building on a temporary basis as the college building is still under construction.

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Similarly, another government college for women has gotten off the ground at Dahar village in the Panipat Rural Assembly constituency. The college is temporarily being run in the building of the community centre of the village. The college is to be constructed on five acres of land near Government Model Sanskriti School.

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The objective of the college is to provide accessible, affordable and quality higher education to local women and help students from economically weaker sections of society pursue their higher education. The annual fee for the college has been capped at Rs 6,000 to encourage daughters from economically weaker families to pursue higher education.

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Emphasising the importance of empowering women through education, City MLA Pramod Vij called the establishment of the two colleges his dream project. Vij said all necessary approvals had been obtained from the Higher Education Department to conduct classes temporarily at the DIET campus.

Both colleges have kicked off with two undergraduate-level courses, BA and BCom, in its first academic year. As many as 160 seats have been allotted in BA, while 80 seats have been allotted in the BCom course in each college. “In the future, postgraduate courses and new subjects may also be introduced depending on the demand from students and academic requirements,” said the MLA.

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Due to the colleges’ low fee, students who face difficulty in pursuing undergraduate studies due to financial reasons will get an opportunity to pursue further education, he added.

Dr Subhash Chander Jaglan, Principal, Deshbandhu Government College and District Higher Education Officer (DHEO), has been given the additional charges of Principal of government colleges for women at Panipat and Dahar. “The approval for the colleges was received in the end of July, due to which the number of admissions recorded has been low in the first session but, the government college in Panipat is at the heart of the city and its future will be very bright,” said Jaglan.

Currently, 14 students are enrolled in the BA programme, while around 9 admissions have been recorded for BCom at the college in Panipat City. At the college in Dahar, 25 students are enrolled in the BA programme, but no admission have received for BCom.

Although admissions are currently closed, a request letter has been sent to the Directorate of Higher Education for re-opening of admissions so that the number of enrolled students at both colleges can be increased, Jaglan added.