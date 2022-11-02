2 groups clash, hurl stones during panchayat election in Haryana’s Nuh

Tribune News Service

Nuh, November 2

Two groups on Wednesday clashed and hurled stones injuring over a dozen during panchayat election in Chandraka village in this district.

The incident occurred at Pinnagwan block and also injured a home guard. There was also a report of aerial firing.

"Stones were pelted at during a clash here in Chandraka. A home guard was injured after a stone hit his chest. We are yet to confirm the firing. The situation is tense in over 90 per cent booths in Nuh but we are maintaining law and order," said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

Nuh has 412 hypersensitive and 162 sensitive booths. The district has been reporting scuffles and clashes since morning.

Guards have been increased in 25 locations and 72 police patrolling parties have been manning three to four villages. Headed by an SI, a block-wise control room has been set up with 14 officials manning two blocks each.

#Nuh