2 Hafed staffers suspended for wheat damage in Indri

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 9

In a case pertaining to the “damaging of wheat” at a godown in Indri, two employees of Hafed have been placed under suspension. The action was taken on the recommendation of a team that visited the godown, said an official.

After the reports of wheat grains getting rotten in an open godown in Indri, A Sreenivas, managing director, HAFED, ordered an inquiry. “Two employees, technical officer (storage) Anil Kumar and field inspector Ishwar Mor, have been suspended,” said Amit Kumar, district manager, Hafed. —

