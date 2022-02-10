2 Hafed staffers suspended for wheat damage in Indri

Karnal, February 9
In a case pertaining to the “damaging of wheat” at a godown in Indri, two employees of Hafed have been placed under suspension. The action was taken on the recommendation of a team that visited the godown, said an official.
After the reports of wheat grains getting rotten in an open godown in Indri, A Sreenivas, managing director, HAFED, ordered an inquiry. “Two employees, technical officer (storage) Anil Kumar and field inspector Ishwar Mor, have been suspended,” said Amit Kumar, district manager, Hafed. —
