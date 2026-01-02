DT
Home / Haryana / 2 Haryana judicial officers appointed additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

2 Haryana judicial officers appointed additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

The working strength of the high court goes upto 61

Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:37 PM Jan 02, 2026 IST
Photo for representation
The Centre on Friday notified the appointment of two judicial officers from Haryana as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, taking its working strength to 61.

A notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, Department of Justice, said the President had appointed Judges Ramesh Chander Dimri and Neerja Kulwant Kalson as Additional Judges of the High Court.

The appointments came just over a fortnight after the Supreme Court collegium, in its meeting held on December 16, 2025, recommended their names for elevation. The High Court currently has 59 judges against its sanctioned strength of 85.

The addition is expected to aid efforts to reduce case pendency. Data from the National Judicial Data Grid show that pending cases at the High Court stand at 4,20,880, down by 11,347 cases from 4,32,227 recorded in January 2025.

