Home / Haryana / 2 Haryana judicial officers sworn in as Additional Judges of Punjab and Haryana HC

2 Haryana judicial officers sworn in as Additional Judges of Punjab and Haryana HC

Centre notified the appointment of the two judicial officers as Additional Judges of the High Court on January 2, taking court’s working strength to 61

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:03 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chief Justice Sheel Nagu administers the oath to newly appointed Additional Judge Ramesh Chander Dimri during the swearing-in ceremony at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Chief Justice Sheel Nagu on Thursday administered the oath of office to newly appointed Additional Judges Ramesh Chander Dimri and Neerja Kulwant Kalson during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Centre had notified the appointment of the two Haryana judicial officers as Additional Judges of the High Court on January 2, taking the court’s working strength to 61.

Chief Justice Sheel Nagu administers the oath to newly appointed Additional Judge Neerja Kulwant Kalson during the swearing-in ceremony at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Chief Justice Sheel Nagu administers the oath to newly appointed Additional Judge Neerja Kulwant Kalson during the swearing-in ceremony at the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, Department of Justice, the President appointed Ramesh Chander Dimri and Neerja Kulwant Kalson as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Supreme Court collegium, in its meeting held on December 16, 2025, had recommended their names for elevation.

The appointments are expected to support efforts to reduce case pendency. Data from the National Judicial Data Grid show that the number of pending cases at the High Court stands at 4,20,880, a decline of 11,347 cases from 4,32,227 recorded in January 2025.

