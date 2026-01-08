2 Haryana judicial officers sworn in as Additional Judges of Punjab and Haryana HC

Chief Justice Sheel Nagu on Thursday administered the oath of office to newly appointed Additional Judges Ramesh Chander Dimri and Neerja Kulwant Kalson during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Centre had notified the appointment of the two Haryana judicial officers as Additional Judges of the High Court on January 2, taking the court’s working strength to 61.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, Department of Justice, the President appointed Ramesh Chander Dimri and Neerja Kulwant Kalson as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Supreme Court collegium, in its meeting held on December 16, 2025, had recommended their names for elevation.

The appointments are expected to support efforts to reduce case pendency. Data from the National Judicial Data Grid show that the number of pending cases at the High Court stands at 4,20,880, a decline of 11,347 cases from 4,32,227 recorded in January 2025.