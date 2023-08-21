2 Haryana natives arrested for cheating in recruitment test held by ISRO

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, August 21

Two Haryana natives have been arrested from here for cheating in a test held by the ISRO for recruiting technical staff for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

The duo was caught from two different examination centres here while using unfair means to answer the test questions, a senior police officer said.

The arrest was formally recorded on Sunday night, he said.

Besides, four other Haryana natives are also in custody in connection with the incident, the officer said, adding that whether they took the test was being investigated.

A case of cheating has been lodged against the two arrested and the involvement of others, including coaching centres, was being investigated, the officer said.

The arrested candidates were using mobile phone cameras to take pictures of the questions and sent them to someone outside who gave them the answers on the bluetooth devices in their ears, police said.

It said the two were caught following information received through an anonymous call from Haryana.

