2 HCS officers called for lie detector test

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 27

Rajinder Pal Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, District Court, Jagadhri, has summoned two Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers for the lie detector test in connection with a case registered against them under Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC in Jagadhri.

Both officers, Darshan Kumar and Pooja Chawriya, appeared in the court on April 24.Sources said Darshan Kumar gave his consent to undergo the test.

Pooja Chawriya also appeared in the court, but she got recorded her statement to the effect that she wanted to file a reply to the application and sought the adjournment of the matter.

The next date of the hearing has been fixed for May 15 in the case.

The sources said the registration certificates (RCs) of several vehicles were allegedly prepared at the SDM office Jagadhri, using fake documents reportedly during the tenure of the then Jagadhri SDMs Darshan Kumar and Pooja Chawriya.

In connection with the fake RCs’ case, an FIR was registered against some clerks of the Jagadhri SDM office at Jagadhri in January 2021.

The police have so far arrested several persons, including clerks of the Jagadhri SDM office and private agents, in connection with the case.

A special investigation team (SIT), formed to investigate the case, had recently moved an

application before the court of ASJ Rajinder Pal Singh, requesting the for the lie detector test of both officers.

‘Fake documents used’

Registration certificates of several vehicles were allegedly prepared at the SDM office Jagadhri using fake documents reportedly during the tenure of former Jagadhri SDMs Darshan Kumar and Pooja Chawriya