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Home / Haryana / 2 HCS officers placed at Chandigarh Administration's disposal

2 HCS officers placed at Chandigarh Administration's disposal

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:03 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has placed the services of two Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers, Gaurav Kumar and Pradeep Ahlawat, at the disposal of the Chandigarh Administration.

The order regarding the appointments will come into immediate effect, according to a government communique.

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Gaurav Kumar, a 2011-batch officer of the Haryana Civil Service, is serving as the Secretary of the State Election Commission, Haryana.

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The second officer, Pradeep Ahlawat — a 2013-batch HCS officer — is the Additional Director (Administration) of the Town and Country Planning, Haryana.

The terms and conditions of the appointment of the two officers will be issued separately, according to the order.

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