2 HCS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The state government on Monday transferred two HCS officers. Nirmal Nagar has been posted as OSD to office of the Commissioner, Ambala Division, and Administrator Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar. Kanwar Singh has been transferred as the Deputy Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department. TNS

Netaji remembered

Chandigarh: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Monday. He said Netaji was the foremost leader of the freedom struggle. He said Netaji’s proclamation of ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga’ had awakened everyone to true devotion to the motherland during the freedom struggle. TNS

Five youths die in mishap

Hisar: Five youths from Bhuthan Kalan village of Fatehabad district died when their car collided with a truck on the Fatehpur-Salasar highway in Sikar district of Rajasthan. Sources said they were going to offer prayers at a temple in Salasar in Rajasthan. TNS

Rai Sports School

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has placed the Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, Sonepat, under the administrative control of newly created Sports University with immediate effect. Sports Department ACS Dr Mahavir Singh issued the order on Monday.