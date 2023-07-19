2 HCS officers transferred

Chandigarh, July 18
The Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of two HCS officers with immediate effect.
Additional Director (Administration), Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Gurugram, Ashima Sangwan, has been posted as the Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Faridabad.
Simranjeet Kaur, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as the Joint Director (Administration), Secondary Education.
