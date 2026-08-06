2 held after bid to run over cop in Fatehabad

Two men were arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a policeman at a checkpoint before fleeing in a car that later yielded 12.13 grams of heroin (chitta), the police said on Wednesday.

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CIA in-charge Inspector Kuldeep identified the accused as Bablu, a resident of Gurunanakpura, and Sultan, alias Mukesh Mental, currently residing near Khema Khati Chowk in Fatehabad.

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Acting on a tip-off, the CIA team set up a checkpoint near Majra village. The police said when signalled to stop, the driver accelerated the car towards a policeman, forcing him to jump aside to save his life. The accused allegedly rammed a police vehicle and sped away.

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After a brief chase, the police intercepted the car near the Majra bus stand and arrested both occupants. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 12.13 grams of heroin from the dashboard. The Honda City used in the incident was also impounded.

An FIR has been registered at the Sadar Fatehabad police station under the NDPS Act and relevant provisions of the BNS. The police said the accused would be produced before a court and taken on remand for further investigation.