2 held for duping Kurukshetra resident on pretext of govt job

The Kurukshetra police have arrested two people for allegedly duping a Kurukshetra resident on the pretext of arranging a job in the Police Department.

The accused have been identified as Ram, a resident of Ambala, and Renu Bala, a resident of Yamunanagar.

Advertisement

As per the Kurukshetra police spokesman, the accused had duped a Kurukshetra resident of Rs 31.75 lakh on the pretext of getting a job in the Police Department. In a complaint filed with the police, Ankit Malik, a resident of Shahabad, reported that he came into contact with Ram in 2022. He claimed to know the Personal Assistant to the SSP of Chandigarh and assured Malik that he could help him secure a government job.

Advertisement

On January 11, 2023, the accused even took him to Chandigarh to meet the PA. The accused had demanded Rs 20 lakh and also collected all of Malik’s original educational certificates along with 12 passport-sized photographs.

The police spokesman informed that the accused had instructed Malik to undergo a medical examination at a government hospital. On January 18, 2023, Malik completed the medical examination and handed over the original documents to the accused. On January 20, 2023, Ram took Rs 7 lakh from him, followed by another Rs 9 lakh. Later, he demanded a laptop and a mobile phone. In response, Malik purchased and provided a laptop and a mobile phone worth Rs 50,000. In total, the accused collected Rs 31.75 lakh in various instalments. Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Shahabad police station. On October 17, a team from the HUDA police post in Shahabad arrested Ram. The next day, Renu Bala, who is associated with the main accused, was also arrested.