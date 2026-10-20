DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 2 held for duping Kurukshetra resident on pretext of govt job

2 held for duping Kurukshetra resident on pretext of govt job

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:54 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An accused in police custody in Kurukshetra.
Advertisement

The Kurukshetra police have arrested two people for allegedly duping a Kurukshetra resident on the pretext of arranging a job in the Police Department.

The accused have been identified as Ram, a resident of Ambala, and Renu Bala, a resident of Yamunanagar.

Advertisement

As per the Kurukshetra police spokesman, the accused had duped a Kurukshetra resident of Rs 31.75 lakh on the pretext of getting a job in the Police Department. In a complaint filed with the police, Ankit Malik, a resident of Shahabad, reported that he came into contact with Ram in 2022. He claimed to know the Personal Assistant to the SSP of Chandigarh and assured Malik that he could help him secure a government job.

Advertisement

On January 11, 2023, the accused even took him to Chandigarh to meet the PA. The accused had demanded Rs 20 lakh and also collected all of Malik’s original educational certificates along with 12 passport-sized photographs.

The police spokesman informed that the accused had instructed Malik to undergo a medical examination at a government hospital. On January 18, 2023, Malik completed the medical examination and handed over the original documents to the accused. On January 20, 2023, Ram took Rs 7 lakh from him, followed by another Rs 9 lakh. Later, he demanded a laptop and a mobile phone. In response, Malik purchased and provided a laptop and a mobile phone worth Rs 50,000. In total, the accused collected Rs 31.75 lakh in various instalments. Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Shahabad police station. On October 17, a team from the HUDA police post in Shahabad arrested Ram. The next day, Renu Bala, who is associated with the main accused, was also arrested.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts