2 held for duping prisoners’ kin in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 28

The Gurugram police on Monday arrested two fraudsters for allegedly duping kin of three inmates of Bhondsi Jail by disguising themselves as employees of the jail administration and taking money from them.

The suspects have been identified as Madhur Saxena and Kanishk Bhatnagar of Bareilly in UP. An FIR was registered against the suspects on November 24 at the Bhondsi police station on the complaint of the jail’s deputy superintendent.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed they were earlier arrested during the Covid-19 pandemic. They used to get the mobile numbers of lawyers through the e-court website to inquire about their clients, who were in jail. “They would then get the mobile numbers of the inmates’ family members and contact them. The suspects had duped the family members of three prisoners,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime).

He said a fraud case had been registered against Bhatnagar while five cases were registered against Saxena for involvement in assault, fraud and rape in UP.

