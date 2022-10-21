2 held for fake permission letters

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 20

The police arrested two accused on Wednesday who made fake permission letters in the name of the Police Commissioner and ACP (Traffic) to allow their pick-up jeep in no-entry zone in the city.

According to the complaint filed by traffic constable Jackie, posted in Sector 37, around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, a pick-up jeep came from Hero Honda Chowk and was stopped for checking. “The driver of the jeep, identified as Kamlesh Yadav, produced photocopies of two documents of permission in the no-entry zone, which were signed by the Police Commissioner the ACP (Traffic) respectively. Kamlesh, the owner of the pick-up vehicle and manager Murari Lal Sharma had taken permission, but during investigation both the documents were found forged,” said the complainant.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the duo under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 10 A police station. “We arrested the accused driver and the manager late at night and are being questioned,” said Sub-Inspector Om Prakash, investigating officer.