DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 2 held for helping criminals secure bail with forged documents

2 held for helping criminals secure bail with forged documents

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A team of Sector 13 police post under the Civil Lines police station arrested two persons allegedly involved in helping criminals getting bail with forged documents.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Vikas Nagar and Ranjit Singh, a resident of Vasant Vihar. During search, fake Aadhar cards and other documents were recovered from their possession, which were allegedly used in the bail procedure, said police spokesperson.

Advertisement

As per the police, as many as seven FIRs have been registered against Gurmeet Singh.

Advertisement

The operation was carried out by a police team headed by Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had prepared forged documents and submitted these in court for furnishing the bail process.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, a case was registered against both accused at the Civil Lines police station under the relevant sections of law, and further legal action was initiated, he added.

Advertisement

Both accused were produced before the court on Monday, from where they were sent to judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing to ascertain whether any other persons were involved in the act.

Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya appealed to the general public not to engage in any kind of document forgery. Strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in such illegal activities, he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts