2 held for helping criminals secure bail with forged documents

A team of Sector 13 police post under the Civil Lines police station arrested two persons allegedly involved in helping criminals getting bail with forged documents.

The accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Vikas Nagar and Ranjit Singh, a resident of Vasant Vihar. During search, fake Aadhar cards and other documents were recovered from their possession, which were allegedly used in the bail procedure, said police spokesperson.

As per the police, as many as seven FIRs have been registered against Gurmeet Singh.

The operation was carried out by a police team headed by Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had prepared forged documents and submitted these in court for furnishing the bail process.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, a case was registered against both accused at the Civil Lines police station under the relevant sections of law, and further legal action was initiated, he added.

Both accused were produced before the court on Monday, from where they were sent to judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing to ascertain whether any other persons were involved in the act.

Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya appealed to the general public not to engage in any kind of document forgery. Strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in such illegal activities, he said.