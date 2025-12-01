2 held for killing youth after brawl at wedding function

The police today claimed to have arrested two accused in connection with a case involving murder of a youth identified as Sanjeev (25) after a minor brawl during a wedding celebration at Dehlawas Gulabpura village on Friday night.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Pushpendra, alias Piyush, a resident of Dehlawas village, and Gaurav, alias Kelly, a resident of Bodia Kamalpur village.

Advertisement

DSP (Traffic) Pawan Kumar while addressing a news conference here on Sunday said Birender, a resident of Dehlawas village, filed a complaint in connection with the crime. As per complaint, Sanjeev had gone to a wedding in neighbouring village to have dinner. A minor dispute broke out on the DJ between Pushpendra and Sachin, alias Nidla, over changing songs. Later, Sanjeev tried to intervene.

Advertisement

Thereafter, Sanjeev went back to his house. As per complaint, Pushpendra and another accused, Krishna, allegedly took Sanjeev on a bike to a temple in the village, where others were already waiting. The accused attacked him with iron rods, leaving him critically injured. Sanjeev was rushed to Rewari Trauma Centre from where he was referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, the DSP said. Following Birendra’s complaint, the Rampura police registered a murder case under multiple sections and arrested two main accused within hours. The police have taken the accused on remand for three days.