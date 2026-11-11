2 held for killing youth in Barwala

The Barwala police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a youth who was stabbed to death near a dhaba while he was out shopping for Diwali. The deceased’s friend was also injured in the incident.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pankaj and Aziz Khan, both residents of Barwala. The police are conducting raids to arrest other persons involved in the assault. According to Barwala police station SHO Inspector Jitender, the incident took place on November 8 when Mandeep, along with his friends Sachin and Naseeb, had come to Barwala market for shopping on Diwali.

After shopping, Mandeep and his friends stopped at Aman Dhaba. In the meantime, some youths arrived there carrying sharp-edged weapons and assaulted Mandeep and his friend. While Mandeep died due to excessive blood loss, one of his friends was also seriously injured.

The police spokesperson said the accused would be produced in the court for police custody. During further interrogation, the police will try to recover the knife which was used in the crime.