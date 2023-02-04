2 held for looting student

Yamunanagar, February 3
The police have arrested two persons, who allegedly looted a student of an engineering institute, after injuring him with a knife.
The accused have been identified as Prince, alias Goli, and Rahul, alias Ganja, both residents of the Camp Area of Yamunanagar. They were produced today before a court in Jagadhri and sent to one-day police remand. Rajeev Singh, DSP, said on a tip off, a team of special cell arrested the accused from near the Joriyan naka in Yamunanagar. He said Kashif Ahmad of Muradabad (Uttar Pradesh) was studying at an engineering institute in Radaur. Rajesh Rana, in-charge of the special cell, said as many as 32 criminal cases were registered against Prince and 17 cases were registered against Rahul at different police stations.
