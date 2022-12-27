2 held for murder

Faridabad, December 26
The police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a farmhouse owner on December 2 in the Kirawali village of the district.
The accused have been identified as Baljit, a resident of Kidawali, and Udham, hailing from Dalelpur village in Uttar Pradesh. They had shot Jogender Singh (55) while he was strolling in his farmhouse.
