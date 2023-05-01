2 held for rape, murder

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 30

Two persons have been arrested by the local police for allegedly strangling a woman to death and hanging her body from the ceiling fan on the night of April 20.

The accused, identified as Mukesh (38) and Prahlad (28), both hailing from UP, had entered a house to conduct a robbery, but found the woman alone. They raped her, and killed her when she tried to raise an alarm. The accused then hanged her body to mislead the family into thinking it was suicide.

The victim’s brother, Vipin, filed a complaint with the police, who managed to nab the culprits based on clues and inputs. The accused had taken a mobile phone from the house before fleeing. Mukesh, a resident of Indira Colony, works as a daily wage labourer, while Prahlad, who lives in Mujesar village, worked in a private company.

The accused were arrested on Thursday and remanded to a three-day-police custody. They have reportedly admitted to the crime. Two mobile phones and a knife were seized from them. The duo was sent to judicial custody after initial interrogation.