2 held for running sextortion racket

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 18

A team of the Sector 31 crime unit has arrested two persons for running a sextortion racket.

According to the police, the suspects, Zuber Khan and Wasim, used to blackmail people with objectionable videos and had extorted Rs 2.75 crore so far. They would make obscene videos using stolen mobile phones.

A senior police officer said in the wake of rising number of mobile phone and chain snatchings in the city, the police initiated an operation to nab the criminals. Later, when the team arrested the two suspects, it was revealed that had been operating a sextortion racket.

He further said they are conducting raids to nab the other three suspects involved in the racket.

“The suspects revealed that they had duped people of Rs 2.75 crore. The duo has been sent to police remand and are being interrogated,” said ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

#Gurugram