2 held for theft in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 13

The anti-vehicle theft cell of the Yamunanagar police have arrested two persons and recovered two stolen motorcycles and 12 bottles of country liquor from their possession.

The accused has been identified as Jitendra of Jawahar Nagar and Tarun of Chitta Mandir road. They allegedly supplied liquor illegally on the stolen motorcycle.

They were arrested from Sector 17, Jagadhri. —