2 held for ‘vandalising’ Ambedkar’s statue in Haryana’s Hisar 

Police have arrested two people for allegedly vandalising a statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar here, an official said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 at a park in Hisar’s Nangthala village.

According to police, those arrested have been identified as Paresh, alias Riku, a resident of Nangthala, and Rahul, alias Chiku, who lives in Barki Khedi in Hisar.

Sub-inspector Mahender Singh said Nangthala village sarpanch Monika lodged a complaint about the statue being vandalised and a case was registered.

Both accused were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody, he said.