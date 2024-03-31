2 held for ‘work-from-home’ scam

Sirsa, March 30
A police team apprehended two persons who duped a woman of Rs 3,14,389 on the pretext of getting her a ‘work-from-home’ job. The apprehended youths have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar of Vishnu Colony Kangnapur Rong and Gurvinder Singh of Baruwali Pratham.
Cyber cell incharge Inspector Jasveer Singh revealed that a woman residing in Court Complex Colony lodged a complaint with them on November 16, alleging that she was duped of Rs 3,14,389 under the guise of a part-time job offer. Upon receiving the complaint, an investigation was initiated, he said
Jasveer Singh also said that the suspects lured the victim into earning lakhs from home and extracted her bank account details, ultimately perpetrating cyber fraud.
He said the suspects would be presented in court and remanded. During the remand efforts would be made to recover the stolen money, he added.
Police officials urged public to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing bank account details with anyone. If anyone falls victim to cyber fraud, call helpline No. 1930 for timely action.
