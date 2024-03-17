2 held in objectionable video case involving BJP state incharge

Gurugram, March 16
State BJP’s IT cell has become active after the name of the party’s state incharge, Biplab Kumar Deb, has been dragged into an objectionable video of Sonepat’s outgoing MP Ramesh Kaushik that went viral on social media.
On the complaint of Arun Yadav of the cell, an FIR was registered at the Cyber police station (East) in Gurugram and the police have apprehended two persons in connection with the case. In the complaint, he said they had found an objectionable video going viral on social media, purportedly depicting MP Kaushik. Biplab Kumar Deb’s was also being linked with the viral video, he added.“During our investigation, it was found that the names of both senior BJP leaders were being mentioned in connection with an objectionable video in order to defame them,” Yadav said. “This is an old video and the name of our state party incharge Biplab Kumar Deb is also being dragged into it. We got to know that the video is old, when Deb was the Chief Minister of Tripura. He has no connection with this fake video,” said Yadav.
An FIR was registered under Sections 500 (deals with punishment for defamation) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the IPC and Section 67A of the IT Act. “A probe is underway,” said a senior officer.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...