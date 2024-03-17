2 held in objectionable video case involving BJP state incharge

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 16

State BJP’s IT cell has become active after the name of the party’s state incharge, Biplab Kumar Deb, has been dragged into an objectionable video of Sonepat’s outgoing MP Ramesh Kaushik that went viral on social media.

On the complaint of Arun Yadav of the cell, an FIR was registered at the Cyber police station (East) in Gurugram and the police have apprehended two persons in connection with the case. In the complaint, he said they had found an objectionable video going viral on social media, purportedly depicting MP Kaushik. Biplab Kumar Deb’s was also being linked with the viral video, he added.“During our investigation, it was found that the names of both senior BJP leaders were being mentioned in connection with an objectionable video in order to defame them,” Yadav said. “This is an old video and the name of our state party incharge Biplab Kumar Deb is also being dragged into it. We got to know that the video is old, when Deb was the Chief Minister of Tripura. He has no connection with this fake video,” said Yadav.

An FIR was registered under Sections 500 (deals with punishment for defamation) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the IPC and Section 67A of the IT Act. “A probe is underway,” said a senior officer.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Gurugram #Social Media #Sonepat