2 held under NDPS Act

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 1

A team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Yamunanagar police has recovered 240 capsules (Tramadol) of banned drugs. The team has arrested two persons in connection with this case.

The accused have been identified as Ajay, alias Aashu, of Ishopur village and Kuldeep of Unheri village. They were produced before a court here today, where they were sent to judicial custody.

#Yamunanagar