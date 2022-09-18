2 held with 16 firearms, 247 cartridges

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, September 17

A team of the CIA, Narnaul, has arrested two persons allegedly involved in manufacturing and supplying firearms. Cops recovered 16 firearms and 247 live cartridges from them. The accused were identified as Umar and Naveen of Mathura (Uttar Pradesh).

Vikrant Bhushan, Superintendent of Police (SP), said Jamshed of Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) was arrested last month in connection with supplying illegal arms. During his remand, he disclosed to the police the involvement of Umar and Naveen in the illegal trade. Naveen ran a gun house in Mathura and provided cartridges to Umar, who later supplied these to other persons, he added.

“Both Umar and Naveen were nabbed from UP. Nine persons have so far been arrested and 95 illegal firearms and 312 live cartridges were recovered from them,” the SP said.