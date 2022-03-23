2 held with ganja worth Rs 1.5 cr in Palwal

Palwal, March 22
In a major recovery, the district police have seized 661.45 kg of ganja patti (cannabis) worth about Rs 1.50 crore and have arrested two persons.
SP Rajesh Duggal said on a tip-off, the huge cache of drugs was recovered on Monday evening after a police team intercepted a container tuck (RJ-11-GB- 5743) at a naka near Hodal town on the NH-19. The truck coming from Visakhapatnam was found to be carrying as many as 22 gunny bags of ganja, it is claimed.
The SP further said on investigation, the accused — Jamshed and Arbaz from Dhauj village of Faridabad district — revealed that they had brought the drug
from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh for delivery in Gurugram.
He said this is the second largest haul of the drug recovered in the district this year. On March 1, around 1,369 kg of ganja was recovered from a truck, in which six persons, including an ASI of the Delhi Police, was arrested. He said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered in this connection. —
