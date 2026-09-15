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Home / Haryana / 2 hospital staffers found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bahadurgarh

2 hospital staffers found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bahadurgarh

Police say exact cause of death would be ascertained through post-mortem

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 09:56 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Shock and concern prevailed at a private hospital in Bahadurgarh, after two staffers were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a room in the hospital premises on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sachin of Jind, and Vikas of Rohtak. Sachin was working as a nursing staff member at the hospital, while Vikas was employed as a laboratory technician.

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The incident came to light when the hospital staff found the two men inside the room and informed the police.

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Police said the exact cause of death would be ascertained through post-mortem. The circumstances leading to their deaths would also become clear only after the report, they said.

The police have initiated an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed on the hospital premises to establish the sequence of events preceding the deaths.

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