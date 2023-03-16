2 HSIIDC officials caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 15

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here today arrested two officials, including the estate manager and assistant estate manager, of the HSIIDC here, while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 for issuing the completion certificate to an industrial unit. Sources in the ACB said the accused, identified as Vikas Chaudhary, estate manager, and assistant estate manager, Manoj Bansal, were nabbed after money was handed over to one of the officials.

It was alleged that while a bribe of Rs 3 lakh was initially demanded by the officials, the deal was struck at Rs 1.5 lakh. It was claimed that while Rs 75,000 was already paid, the accused were asking for the rest of the payment and had allegedly been threatening to cancel the plot allotment.

As per a plan of the ACB, investigating officials reached the HSIIDC office this noon and as an amount of Rs 50,000 was being handed over to Bansal, he was caught red-handed by the ACB team. The estate manager was also nabbed by the team. Both officials were being interrogated, said the ACB.