2 Hyderabad men arrested for kidnapping Karnal resident

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 14

A team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1) of the Karnal police has arrested two Hyderabad-based men for allegedly kidnapping a Karnal resident. They were also accused of demanding a ransom of Rs 5.5 lakh from the victim’s family members, of which Rs 30,000 had already been transferred to them. The remaining three accused are on the run.

Sharing details, CIA-1 Incharge Inspector Gurvinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Obul Shetty and Chilam Charla Suresh, both residents of Hyderabad. The victim had been identified as Ashu Kumar of Gharaunda in the Karnal district, he added.

Inspector Singh said Ashu was on an official trip to Hyderabad to submit some documents on October 3, when he kidnapped. Later, the accused made a ransom call of Rs 5.5 lakh to the victim’s brother on October 7, following which an FIR under Section 346 of the IPC was registered on October 9. Following this, a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1) team was sent by Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan to trace the victim to Hyderabad. While the police arrested two men on October 11, efforts to nab the remaining three accused were being made, the Inspector added.

Following their arrest, the accused were taken on transit remand from a Hyderabad court and produced in a Karnal court on Saturday, which sent them to a five-day police remand to determine the whereabouts of the others involved in the crime, he added.

#Karnal